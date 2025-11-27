Left Menu

Putin's Ultimatum: Withdrawal or Force in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has stated that the conflict will cease once Ukrainian troops vacate key positions. He warned that if they remain, Russian forces will achieve their goals through military force, with the pace of Russia's advance reportedly accelerating across all fronts.

27-11-2025
President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that an end to the ongoing conflict hinges on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from strategic areas. He asserted that should they refuse, Russian forces are prepared to reach their objectives through force.

Putin emphasized that Russia's progress in the contested regions is accelerating, suggesting a ramped-up effort to secure key territories. This statement underscores the increasing tension and potential for escalation if Ukrainian forces do not concede.

As the situation develops, international attention remains focused on the unfolding events, with potential ramifications for both regional stability and broader geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

