Political Unrest: A New Junta Takes Control in Guinea-Bissau
A new military junta in Guinea-Bissau has taken control following a disputed presidential election. The military appointed Gen Horta Inta-A as their leader, initiating a one-year transition. The coup follows a history of political instability and drug trafficking influence, drawing international condemnation and calls for democratic restoration.
- Country:
- Guinea-Bissau
In a dramatic turn of events, soldiers in Guinea-Bissau have declared a new junta leader, marking a forcible assumption of authority post a contested presidential election. The opposition believes this to be a strategic move to bar their candidate from assuming power.
The military high command appointed Gen Horta Inta-A to head the interim military government, which is expected to oversee a one-year transitional phase. This announcement was made via a declaration broadcast on state television, underscoring the country's continuing journey through tumultuous political waters.
Guinea-Bissau, a nation historically the scene of coups and attempted overthrows, has been identified as a strategic conduit for drug trafficking between continents, exacerbating its political challenges. The African Union and other global entities have condemned the coup, insisting on a return to democratic processes.
