Terror Suspect Arrested in Synagogue Attack

On Thursday, British police made a significant arrest linked to a deadly attack that occurred outside a synagogue in Manchester last month, claiming the lives of two worshippers.

The Greater Manchester Police apprehended a 31-year-old man at Manchester Airport. The man, who arrived on an inbound flight, is suspected of committing, preparing, and instigating acts of terrorism related to the incident.

The attack was perpetrated by Syria-born British citizen Jihad Al-Shamie, who rammed pedestrians and assaulted individuals with a knife before police shot him dead on October 2. The deceased had allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group. The assault, coinciding with the sacred Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, saw congregation members Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, tragically lose their lives.

Authorities continue their investigation, having arrested six individuals in northwest England. Five have been released without charge, with a 30-year-old suspected of failing to disclose crime-related information pending further inquiry on bail.

