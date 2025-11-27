Left Menu

Tragic Death of a Plumber: Assault Over Theft Suspicion in Jharkhand

A plumber in Jharkhand's Simdega district died after being assaulted over theft allegations. His family alleges he was attacked by 9-10 people. Three suspects are detained while police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Simdega | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:38 IST
A tragic incident has unfolded in Jharkhand's Simdega district where a 38-year-old plumber, Sikander Prasad, died from injuries sustained after an assault. The attack, prompted by suspicion of theft, occurred on November 19.

The Kolebira Police have detained three individuals and are still searching for the other suspects involved in the assault. Prasad's wife, Munni Devi, claimed her husband was unjustly accused of stealing water pump parts while working in Adega panchayat.

After the assault, Prasad's condition worsened, leading to his transfer to various hospitals for treatment. Despite medical efforts at Ranchi's RIMS, he succumbed to his injuries on November 25, adding a grim chapter to this community's story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

