Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Fatal Shootout

A shootout erupted when two accomplices attempted to free a key murder suspect from police custody in Ferozepur on Thursday. The police retaliated, resulting in the death of the suspect, Badal, officials reported.

Arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in the murder of Naveen Arora, Badal confessed about his accomplices, Raju and Sonu, and led the police to a purported hiding spot near Mahamujohia village. As officers approached, the accomplices fired in an attempt to liberate Badal.

With the suspects still at large, the police have intensified their efforts to apprehend them. The escape attempt left Badal fatally injured, while a police constable sustained injuries. The investigation into the murder continues on multiple fronts, targeting all angles.