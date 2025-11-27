Left Menu

Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Fatal Shootout

In a dramatic twist, a key suspect, Badal, in the murder of an RSS leader’s son was killed during a shootout as his accomplices attempted to free him from police custody in Ferozepur. The incident has heightened tensions and sparked a rigorous police investigation to capture remaining suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shootout erupted when two accomplices attempted to free a key murder suspect from police custody in Ferozepur on Thursday. The police retaliated, resulting in the death of the suspect, Badal, officials reported.

Arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in the murder of Naveen Arora, Badal confessed about his accomplices, Raju and Sonu, and led the police to a purported hiding spot near Mahamujohia village. As officers approached, the accomplices fired in an attempt to liberate Badal.

With the suspects still at large, the police have intensified their efforts to apprehend them. The escape attempt left Badal fatally injured, while a police constable sustained injuries. The investigation into the murder continues on multiple fronts, targeting all angles.

