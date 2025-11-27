Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited the USS Gerald R. Ford to address sailors amid increasing military tensions in Latin America. The U.S. has intensified its military operations, leading to rising tensions with Venezuela, whose President Nicolas Maduro views this as a threat to his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:32 IST
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth addressed sailors aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Latin American region, marking an increase in U.S. military presence in the area.

Hegseth's visit coincides with a surge of U.S. military operations, including 21 strikes on suspected drug shipments, escalating tensions with Venezuela.

Critics, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, argue this military buildup aims to undermine his leadership, increasing geopolitical friction.

