Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth addressed sailors aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Latin American region, marking an increase in U.S. military presence in the area.

Hegseth's visit coincides with a surge of U.S. military operations, including 21 strikes on suspected drug shipments, escalating tensions with Venezuela.

Critics, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, argue this military buildup aims to undermine his leadership, increasing geopolitical friction.