A Call for Justice: Controversial Shooting in Jenin

Israeli security forces shot two Palestinian men in Jenin who appeared to be surrendering during a raid. The men were identified as Montasir Abdullah and Yusuf Asasa. The Israeli military opened an investigation, though accusations have been made about the shooting being an execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 00:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent incident that has captured international attention, Israeli security forces shot two Palestinian men in Jenin, West Bank, during a raid. Footage showed the men allegedly surrendering before being directed back inside a building and shot, raising questions over the nature of their deaths.

The men, Montasir Abdullah, 26, and Yusuf Asasa, 37, were involved in a wider Israeli operation targeting individuals accused of terror activities. Despite being wanted, the men were identified as surrendering before the shooting occurred, leading to accusations from local officials of execution.

While the Israeli military announced an investigation into the incident, doubt lingers about the authenticity of this probe. Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned the act, labeling it execution, and called for international intervention amid ongoing Israeli operations in northern West Bank cities.

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

