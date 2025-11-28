A Call for Justice: Controversial Shooting in Jenin
Israeli security forces shot two Palestinian men in Jenin who appeared to be surrendering during a raid. The men were identified as Montasir Abdullah and Yusuf Asasa. The Israeli military opened an investigation, though accusations have been made about the shooting being an execution.
In a recent incident that has captured international attention, Israeli security forces shot two Palestinian men in Jenin, West Bank, during a raid. Footage showed the men allegedly surrendering before being directed back inside a building and shot, raising questions over the nature of their deaths.
The men, Montasir Abdullah, 26, and Yusuf Asasa, 37, were involved in a wider Israeli operation targeting individuals accused of terror activities. Despite being wanted, the men were identified as surrendering before the shooting occurred, leading to accusations from local officials of execution.
While the Israeli military announced an investigation into the incident, doubt lingers about the authenticity of this probe. Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned the act, labeling it execution, and called for international intervention amid ongoing Israeli operations in northern West Bank cities.
ALSO READ
School Clerk Arrested for Molestation; Teachers Under Investigation
Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab
FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation
FIFA Teams Up with Swiss Government for West Bank Soccer Initiatives
Scandal Eclipses Beauty: Miss Universe President Under Investigation