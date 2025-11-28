Rising Tensions: Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Outcry

Tension has enveloped the Gadwar area after a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized, according to police reports on Friday.

The statue, located along the Gadwar-Nagra Road in Rampur Asli village, was found with a broken finger Wednesday night. This incident is the fifth of its kind in the locality, sparking outrage.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravi Kumar, along with City Circle Officer Mohammad Usman and other officials, visited the scene and addressed the grievances of the villagers, who filed a memorandum seeking immediate action. Authorities are taking measures to prevent future vandalism, including installing CCTV cameras.

