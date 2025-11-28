Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Outcry

In the Gadwar area, tensions rose after miscreants damaged a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar. This is the fifth such incident, causing strong resentment among locals. Authorities assured action and security measures were implemented. An FIR has been filed against unknown culprits, calming the agitated community.

Tension has enveloped the Gadwar area after a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized, according to police reports on Friday.

The statue, located along the Gadwar-Nagra Road in Rampur Asli village, was found with a broken finger Wednesday night. This incident is the fifth of its kind in the locality, sparking outrage.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravi Kumar, along with City Circle Officer Mohammad Usman and other officials, visited the scene and addressed the grievances of the villagers, who filed a memorandum seeking immediate action. Authorities are taking measures to prevent future vandalism, including installing CCTV cameras.

