Explosive Tensions: Charges Laid in Kosovo Canal Blast

Kosovo prosecutors have charged three suspects in connection with a blast at a water canal serving the nation's key power plants. The explosion disrupted vital infrastructure and heightened fears of power outages. The accused, identified only by initials, face serious charges including terrorism and espionage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Three suspects have been charged by Kosovo prosecutors following last year's explosion at a water canal, key to the country's major power plants, according to the state prosecutor's office.

The suspects, alleged to have detonated 20 kilograms of TNT, are accused of damaging the canal's concrete structure, leading to water supply disruptions and risking blackouts by affecting the coal-fired power plants' cooling systems.

The accused, identified only by their initials, J.V., D.V., and I.D., have been arrested and face charges of endangering the constitutional order, terrorism, and espionage. Reports indicate all three are ethnic Serbs, with J.V. linked to Serbia's Military Intelligence Service. Kosovo's government labels the blast as a Serbian 'terrorist attack,' an allegation Belgrade denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

