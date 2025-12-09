Stone Pelting Chaos in Aminabad: Police Under Attack
In Aminabad village, a police team faced stone pelting from locals while attempting to arrest a cyber fraud suspect. The suspect was aided to escape, resulting in injuries to four personnel. Despite escalation, no arrests were made, marking a second such incident in recent months in Nuh district.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, a police team was assaulted by locals in Aminabad village, Nuh district, while attempting to arrest a suspect in a cyber fraud case.
Four police officers were injured as villagers pelted stones, enabling the suspect to flee. An FIR was filed at Bichhor police station.
This incident highlights ongoing tensions between law enforcement and villagers, marking the second attack on police personnel in Aminabad within a month, underscoring the challenges faced by authorities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aminabad
- police
- stone pelting
- Nuh district
- cyber fraud
- FIR
- injuries
- local unrest
- escape
- conflict
ALSO READ
Nightclub Tragedy: Goa Police Detain Sixth Suspect in Arpora Fire Case
FIR Filed for Offensive Social Media Content
Goa Police detain Ajay Gupta in New Delhi, against whom a Look Out Circular was issued over nightclub fire that killed 25 persons.
EXCLUSIVE-Glencore to ship first cobalt cargo under Congo's new quota system
Sports Buzz: Major Moves and Key Injuries Shape the Week