Stone Pelting Chaos in Aminabad: Police Under Attack

In Aminabad village, a police team faced stone pelting from locals while attempting to arrest a cyber fraud suspect. The suspect was aided to escape, resulting in injuries to four personnel. Despite escalation, no arrests were made, marking a second such incident in recent months in Nuh district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a police team was assaulted by locals in Aminabad village, Nuh district, while attempting to arrest a suspect in a cyber fraud case.

Four police officers were injured as villagers pelted stones, enabling the suspect to flee. An FIR was filed at Bichhor police station.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions between law enforcement and villagers, marking the second attack on police personnel in Aminabad within a month, underscoring the challenges faced by authorities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

