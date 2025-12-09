Stone Pelting Chaos in Aminabad: Police Under Attack

In a dramatic turn of events, a police team was assaulted by locals in Aminabad village, Nuh district, while attempting to arrest a suspect in a cyber fraud case.

Four police officers were injured as villagers pelted stones, enabling the suspect to flee. An FIR was filed at Bichhor police station.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions between law enforcement and villagers, marking the second attack on police personnel in Aminabad within a month, underscoring the challenges faced by authorities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)