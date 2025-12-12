Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission to Berlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to visit Berlin to meet with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and representatives from Britain and France. Details on the talks' format and U.S. involvement were not confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:59 IST
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission to Berlin
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Berlin on Monday to engage in crucial talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The discussions aim to foster diplomatic relations at a significant juncture for Europe.

In addition to meeting Germany's Chancellor, Zelenskiy will also hold meetings with representatives from Britain and France, indicating the broader spectrum of engagement amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

As reported by German newspaper Bild, it remains unclear whether U.S. officials will join the discussions in person or participate remotely. However, the trip underscores the importance of international cooperation for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025