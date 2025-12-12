Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission to Berlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Berlin on Monday to engage in crucial talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The discussions aim to foster diplomatic relations at a significant juncture for Europe.

In addition to meeting Germany's Chancellor, Zelenskiy will also hold meetings with representatives from Britain and France, indicating the broader spectrum of engagement amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

As reported by German newspaper Bild, it remains unclear whether U.S. officials will join the discussions in person or participate remotely. However, the trip underscores the importance of international cooperation for Ukraine.

