Left Menu

Amidst Accusations, Tensions Surge in Mineral-Rich Eastern Congo

The US has accused Rwanda of violating a peace agreement by supporting the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, leading to renewed conflict and increased instability in the region. Despite a US-mediated peace deal, over 400 civilians have been killed, and thousands displaced as tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 13-12-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 01:49 IST
Amidst Accusations, Tensions Surge in Mineral-Rich Eastern Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has publicly accused Rwanda of breaching a US-brokered peace agreement by supporting a deadly new offensive by M23 rebels in mineral-rich eastern Congo. This accusation comes amidst reports of over 400 civilian deaths and thousands of displaced individuals due to increasing violence.

US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, expressed profound concern over the resurgence of violence by the Rwanda-backed M23 group in South Kivu. Waltz warned that the Trump administration would hold accountable those disrupting peace and urged Rwanda to honor its commitments while inviting Burundi's forces to assist Congolese troops.

The peace deal, signed by the Congolese and Rwandan presidents, aims to halt Rwanda's support for armed groups like M23. However, the situation remains volatile, with M23 seizing strategic locations and fears of a broader regional conflict. The United Nations and Congo accuse Rwanda of bolstering the rebels, which Rwanda denies, although it acknowledges the presence of its troops in the area for security reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025