Amidst Accusations, Tensions Surge in Mineral-Rich Eastern Congo

The United States has publicly accused Rwanda of breaching a US-brokered peace agreement by supporting a deadly new offensive by M23 rebels in mineral-rich eastern Congo. This accusation comes amidst reports of over 400 civilian deaths and thousands of displaced individuals due to increasing violence.

US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, expressed profound concern over the resurgence of violence by the Rwanda-backed M23 group in South Kivu. Waltz warned that the Trump administration would hold accountable those disrupting peace and urged Rwanda to honor its commitments while inviting Burundi's forces to assist Congolese troops.

The peace deal, signed by the Congolese and Rwandan presidents, aims to halt Rwanda's support for armed groups like M23. However, the situation remains volatile, with M23 seizing strategic locations and fears of a broader regional conflict. The United Nations and Congo accuse Rwanda of bolstering the rebels, which Rwanda denies, although it acknowledges the presence of its troops in the area for security reasons.

