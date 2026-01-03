Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested
A man was arrested in Ranchi after being found with 3.75 kg of opium. The arrest occurred in the Lower Bazar area based on a tip-off. SP Paras Rana reported the drug's value at approximately Rs 10.60 lakh. An FIR was filed under the NDPS Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Police in Ranchi arrested a man on Saturday following the discovery of 3.75 kg of opium. The arrest took place in the Lower Bazar area after authorities received a tip-off regarding the suspect.
SP (City) Paras Rana confirmed the arrest, revealing that the seized opium is valued at around Rs 10.60 lakh. This significant bust highlights ongoing efforts to tackle drug trafficking in the region.
An FIR against the arrested individual has been lodged under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, emphasizing the seriousness of the offense and the ongoing legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- opium
- Ranchi
- arrest
- FIR
- NDPS Act
- Police
- seized drugs
- Lower Bazar
- Paras Rana
- drug trafficking
ALSO READ
Ricin chemical poison terror plot case handed over to National Investigation Agency: Gujarat police.
Hawala Money Seizure: Police Apprehend Man with Rs 50 Lakh at Gorakhpur
Sadanand Date: From Fighting Terror to Leading Maharashtra Police
Senior IPS officer Sadanand Date takes charge as new Director General of Maharashtra Police following retirement of Rashmi Shukla.
Mob Attack on Police in Sandeshkhali: A Prelude to 2026 Elections