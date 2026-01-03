Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

Police in Ranchi arrested a man on Saturday following the discovery of 3.75 kg of opium. The arrest took place in the Lower Bazar area after authorities received a tip-off regarding the suspect.

SP (City) Paras Rana confirmed the arrest, revealing that the seized opium is valued at around Rs 10.60 lakh. This significant bust highlights ongoing efforts to tackle drug trafficking in the region.

An FIR against the arrested individual has been lodged under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, emphasizing the seriousness of the offense and the ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)