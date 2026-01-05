UN Expresses Alarm Over US Capture of Venezuela's Maduro

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has raised significant concerns regarding escalating instability in Venezuela after the United States' capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Speaking ahead of Maduro's court appearance in New York on drug charges, Guterres highlighted the operation's potential regional impact and its implications for international diplomacy.

Colombia swiftly condemned the U.S. operation as a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty, terming it an 'act of aggression.' Colombian U.N. Ambassador Leonor Zalabata Torres emphasized that such unilateral actions contravene international law and the United Nations Charter. Legal experts supported this stance, noting the operation lacked Security Council authorization.

Despite legal contentions, the U.S. has defended its actions under Article 51 of the UN Charter and has signaled further measures if Venezuela does not amend its policies on oil and drug trafficking. With the U.S. retaining veto power within the Security Council, repercussions remain contentious, highlighting long-standing international diplomatic tensions.

