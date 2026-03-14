Left Menu

Curfew Extended Amid Unrest in Meghalaya's Garo Hills

The curfew in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills has been extended due to recent violence related to the GHADC elections. Restrictions are in place with limited relaxation hours. Law enforcement is actively ensuring compliance, as violence has resulted in fatalities and property damage, leading to the election's postponement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:17 IST
Curfew Extended Amid Unrest in Meghalaya's Garo Hills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government has extended the curfew in the violence-affected West Garo Hills district until 6 am Sunday, following unrest linked to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections. District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal announced that curfew would be observed across the district, with a relaxation window from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday for procuring essential items.

In the neighbouring East Garo Hills district, curfew remains in effect indefinitely, officials confirmed. According to an order by District Magistrate R P Marak, the main bazaar in Williamnagar will operate between 6 am and 1 pm. The restrictions strictly prohibit resident movement outside the designated relaxation hours.

The violence, which erupted earlier this week, saw two fatalities amidst incidents of arson and vandalism. As a result, the Meghalaya government has postponed the GHADC elections, initially set for April 10, prioritizing the restoration of law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026