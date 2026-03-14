Curfew Extended Amid Unrest in Meghalaya's Garo Hills
The curfew in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills has been extended due to recent violence related to the GHADC elections. Restrictions are in place with limited relaxation hours. Law enforcement is actively ensuring compliance, as violence has resulted in fatalities and property damage, leading to the election's postponement.
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya government has extended the curfew in the violence-affected West Garo Hills district until 6 am Sunday, following unrest linked to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections. District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal announced that curfew would be observed across the district, with a relaxation window from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday for procuring essential items.
In the neighbouring East Garo Hills district, curfew remains in effect indefinitely, officials confirmed. According to an order by District Magistrate R P Marak, the main bazaar in Williamnagar will operate between 6 am and 1 pm. The restrictions strictly prohibit resident movement outside the designated relaxation hours.
The violence, which erupted earlier this week, saw two fatalities amidst incidents of arson and vandalism. As a result, the Meghalaya government has postponed the GHADC elections, initially set for April 10, prioritizing the restoration of law and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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