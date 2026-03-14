Curfew Extended Amid Unrest in Meghalaya's Garo Hills

The Meghalaya government has extended the curfew in the violence-affected West Garo Hills district until 6 am Sunday, following unrest linked to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections. District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal announced that curfew would be observed across the district, with a relaxation window from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday for procuring essential items.

In the neighbouring East Garo Hills district, curfew remains in effect indefinitely, officials confirmed. According to an order by District Magistrate R P Marak, the main bazaar in Williamnagar will operate between 6 am and 1 pm. The restrictions strictly prohibit resident movement outside the designated relaxation hours.

The violence, which erupted earlier this week, saw two fatalities amidst incidents of arson and vandalism. As a result, the Meghalaya government has postponed the GHADC elections, initially set for April 10, prioritizing the restoration of law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)