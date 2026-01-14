Tragic Tale of Honour: Father Allegedly Kills Daughter for Love Affair
A man in Mehgaon district allegedly murdered his 21-year-old daughter for eloping with her lover. After persuading her to return home, he shot her in a field. The father was arrested, and a case of murder was registered, citing honour as the motive. The investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Mehgaon district, a father is accused of murdering his 21-year-old daughter to allegedly preserve family honour. The tragic event unfolded after the daughter, identified as Nidhi, eloped with her lover, prompting a violent response from her father.
According to police sources, Munnesh Dhanuk, the father, allegedly shot Nidhi with a pistol on Tuesday evening after coaxing her to return home. This grim act transpired in Kheria Thapak village, following Nidhi's recent marriage and subsequent affair with a relative.
A murder case has been filed against Dhanuk, who justified his action to the police by citing honour. With the father now in custody, police continue to delve deeper into the motives behind this devastating act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- honour killing
- Mehgaon
- murder
- elopement
- Nidhi
- police investigation
- arrest
- affair
- tragedy
- crime
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Dayanidhi Maran's Remarks Ignites Political Debate
Cross-Border Love Story or Security Threat? The Arrest of Sarabjeet Kaur
Chen Zhi: Arrest Unveils Global Scam Operations
Kiefer Sutherland Arrested in Los Angeles for Assault on Rideshare Driver
Taiwan Issues Arrest Warrant for OnePlus CEO Amid Illegal Recruitment Allegations