Tragic Tale of Honour: Father Allegedly Kills Daughter for Love Affair

In a shocking incident in Mehgaon district, a father is accused of murdering his 21-year-old daughter to allegedly preserve family honour. The tragic event unfolded after the daughter, identified as Nidhi, eloped with her lover, prompting a violent response from her father.

According to police sources, Munnesh Dhanuk, the father, allegedly shot Nidhi with a pistol on Tuesday evening after coaxing her to return home. This grim act transpired in Kheria Thapak village, following Nidhi's recent marriage and subsequent affair with a relative.

A murder case has been filed against Dhanuk, who justified his action to the police by citing honour. With the father now in custody, police continue to delve deeper into the motives behind this devastating act.

(With inputs from agencies.)