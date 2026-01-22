Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Shooting in New South Wales Amid National Remembrance

In New South Wales, Australia, a shooting left three dead and one injured. Police urged residents to stay indoors and avoid the area as the suspect remains at large. The tragic event coincides with a National Day of Mourning for a past mass shooting in Sydney inspired by the Islamic State.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Shooting in New South Wales Amid National Remembrance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a tragic incident that has shaken a small community in New South Wales, Australia, a shooting resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two women and a man, on Thursday. Another man was seriously injured and remains in the hospital, authorities have confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the town of Lake Cargelligo, which has a population of approximately 1,500 people. Police responded swiftly to the scene, urging the public to remain indoors and issuing geo-targeted text alerts to ensure residents' safety as the shooter, or shooters, are still at large.

This heartbreaking event coincided with Australia's National Day of Mourning, commemorating the 15 victims of a mass shooting at a Hanukkah event in Sydney in 2014, marked as the deadliest since 1996. The Sydney assailants were reportedly influenced by the Islamic State, further heightening national concern over such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Twenty20 Joins NDA: A New Political Dawn in Kerala

Twenty20 Joins NDA: A New Political Dawn in Kerala

 India
2
Turmoil in Indian Golf Governance: IGU vs IOA Conflict

Turmoil in Indian Golf Governance: IGU vs IOA Conflict

 India
3
Trump's Global Board of Peace: A New Diplomatic Frontier

Trump's Global Board of Peace: A New Diplomatic Frontier

 Global
4
Tragic Explosion at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant: Six Dead, Five Injured

Tragic Explosion at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant: Six Dead, Five Injured

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026