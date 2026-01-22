Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Shooting in New South Wales Amid National Remembrance
In New South Wales, Australia, a shooting left three dead and one injured. Police urged residents to stay indoors and avoid the area as the suspect remains at large. The tragic event coincides with a National Day of Mourning for a past mass shooting in Sydney inspired by the Islamic State.
In a tragic incident that has shaken a small community in New South Wales, Australia, a shooting resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two women and a man, on Thursday. Another man was seriously injured and remains in the hospital, authorities have confirmed.
The shooting occurred in the town of Lake Cargelligo, which has a population of approximately 1,500 people. Police responded swiftly to the scene, urging the public to remain indoors and issuing geo-targeted text alerts to ensure residents' safety as the shooter, or shooters, are still at large.
This heartbreaking event coincided with Australia's National Day of Mourning, commemorating the 15 victims of a mass shooting at a Hanukkah event in Sydney in 2014, marked as the deadliest since 1996. The Sydney assailants were reportedly influenced by the Islamic State, further heightening national concern over such tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
