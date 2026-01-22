US Domestic Affairs: Key Updates and Insights
Recent US domestic news covers a range of topics including the Federal Reserve's leadership, AI export controls, the US exit from WHO, and various legislative moves by Congress. Other stories highlight President Trump's policy maneuvers, judicial rulings, and events in sports and energy sectors.
In a series of significant developments, White House adviser Kevin Hassett discussed the need for an independent Federal Reserve chair amidst the considerations to replace Jerome Powell.
Legislative actions also saw movement as the US House advances a bill to give Congress authority over AI chip exports, reflecting tensions with China's tech advancements.
The US is poised to exit the World Health Organization, a move that has sparked controversy and raises questions about global health leadership.
