Left Menu

US Domestic Affairs: Key Updates and Insights

Recent US domestic news covers a range of topics including the Federal Reserve's leadership, AI export controls, the US exit from WHO, and various legislative moves by Congress. Other stories highlight President Trump's policy maneuvers, judicial rulings, and events in sports and energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:34 IST
US Domestic Affairs: Key Updates and Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of significant developments, White House adviser Kevin Hassett discussed the need for an independent Federal Reserve chair amidst the considerations to replace Jerome Powell.

Legislative actions also saw movement as the US House advances a bill to give Congress authority over AI chip exports, reflecting tensions with China's tech advancements.

The US is poised to exit the World Health Organization, a move that has sparked controversy and raises questions about global health leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's AI Centre of Excellence: Transforming Digital Frontiers

Karnataka's AI Centre of Excellence: Transforming Digital Frontiers

 India
2
Daylight Assault: College Stabbing Shocks Saravanampatti

Daylight Assault: College Stabbing Shocks Saravanampatti

 India
3
Trump's Global Peace Board: A New Era for International Diplomacy?

Trump's Global Peace Board: A New Era for International Diplomacy?

 Switzerland
4
Adar Poonawalla Eyes Stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Adar Poonawalla Eyes Stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026