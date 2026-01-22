Manhunt in New South Wales: Gunman Leaves Three Dead
A gunman remains at large after a shooting in Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales, left three dead and one wounded. The suspect, whose identity is known to police, fled in a vehicle. The attack involved the suspect's former partner, two of her relatives, and her new partner.
A gunman is on the loose following a tragic shooting in New South Wales' Lake Cargelligo, resulting in three fatalities and one injury, according to police reports.
Emergency services were dispatched after a man and woman were shot at two locations in the small town of 1,500 residents, said Police Assistant Commissioner Andy Holland.
While the identities are known, the suspect has yet to be apprehended, prompting a heavy police presence and warnings for locals to remain inside for safety.
