Fatal Family Feud: Four Lives Lost in Georgia Tragedy

An Indian-origin man has been apprehended in Georgia for allegedly fatally shooting his wife and three other relatives, reportedly due to a family dispute. The 51-year-old suspect, Vijay Kumar, was arrested near the scene of the crime in Lawrenceville, highlighted officials from the Gwinnett County Police.

The victims have been identified as Kumar's wife, Meemu Dogra, and relatives Gourav Cumar, Nidhi Chander, and Harish Chander. This tragic shooting, where the victims suffered apparent gunshot wounds, prompted a response from the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, which expressed deep condolences and assured support to the grieving family.

The investigation into this tragedy, which left four adults dead and was reportedly triggered by an unresolved family argument, continues. Authorities have charged Kumar with multiple counts, including aggravated assault and murder. The details of what fueled the fatal incident remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)