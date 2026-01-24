Political Pressure Mounts on Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe

K C Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, accused the Kerala government on Saturday of pressuring the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to 'paralyze' the investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Speaking in Kochi, Venugopal alleged government interference to stall the SIT's progress. He highlighted photos of UDF convener Adoor Prakash with Unnikrishnan Potty, the main accused, claiming there were similar photos with the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, KPCC President Sunny Joseph accused the SIT of ignoring orders to recover the lost gold by the Kerala High Court, asserting CPI(M) was shielding its leaders. Protests are scheduled for January 27, calling for a comprehensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)