Left Menu

Political Pressure Mounts on Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe

Congress alleges Kerala government interference in the Sabarimala gold loss probe, claiming attempts to hinder the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Congress figures criticize CPM for protecting involved leaders. Protests are planned, demanding a thorough investigation into the gold misappropriation from the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:52 IST
Political Pressure Mounts on Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe
  • Country:
  • India

K C Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, accused the Kerala government on Saturday of pressuring the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to 'paralyze' the investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Speaking in Kochi, Venugopal alleged government interference to stall the SIT's progress. He highlighted photos of UDF convener Adoor Prakash with Unnikrishnan Potty, the main accused, claiming there were similar photos with the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, KPCC President Sunny Joseph accused the SIT of ignoring orders to recover the lost gold by the Kerala High Court, asserting CPI(M) was shielding its leaders. Protests are scheduled for January 27, calling for a comprehensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026