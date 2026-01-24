Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Recruitment Scam: Assets Attached

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken strict action against corruption by attaching assets valued at Rs 1.53 crore, owned by Karnataka cadre IPS officer Amrit Paul and head constable Sridhar H. The move is part of an ongoing money laundering probe linked to irregularities in police sub-inspector recruitment during 2021-22.

According to the ED, Paul played a crucial role in tampering with the recruitment process. He allegedly provided unauthorized access to examination materials, allowing manipulation of OMR answer sheets to favor undeserving candidates in exchange for hefty bribes.

This crackdown is part of a broader investigation that also includes a separate case involving the BMS Educational Trust and its alleged involvement in a fraudulent seat-blocking scam, highlighting systemic corruption in recruitment and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)