Left Menu

VB-G RAM G: A New Dawn for Rural Employment

The VB-G RAM G scheme, promoted by BJP's Aditya Sahu, aims to increase workdays to 125 for laborers, surpassing MGNREGA's 100 days. BJP accuses Congress of opposing the scheme due to its association with Lord Ram's name and highlights government efforts to curb corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:08 IST
VB-G RAM G: A New Dawn for Rural Employment
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost rural employment, Jharkhand BJP state president and Rajya Sabha member Aditya Sahu emphasized the benefits of the newly launched VB-G RAM G scheme. Speaking at a conference in Giridih district, Sahu asserted that the scheme will provide 125 workdays for laborers, compared to the 100 days under MGNREGA.

Sahu accused the Congress of consistently opposing the VB-G RAM G scheme due to its association with the name of Lord Ram. He highlighted that both the central and state governments will compensate laborers during the paddy harvesting and planting seasons, ensuring no one remains unemployed.

Addressing corruption concerns, Sahu stated that the Narendra Modi-led government is intent on eradicating corruption, a stance the Congress has challenged. He further alleged that state cabinet minister Sudivya Kumar is targeting BJP workers, warning of potential legal repercussions if the BJP gains power in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026