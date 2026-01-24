VB-G RAM G: A New Dawn for Rural Employment

In a significant move to boost rural employment, Jharkhand BJP state president and Rajya Sabha member Aditya Sahu emphasized the benefits of the newly launched VB-G RAM G scheme. Speaking at a conference in Giridih district, Sahu asserted that the scheme will provide 125 workdays for laborers, compared to the 100 days under MGNREGA.

Sahu accused the Congress of consistently opposing the VB-G RAM G scheme due to its association with the name of Lord Ram. He highlighted that both the central and state governments will compensate laborers during the paddy harvesting and planting seasons, ensuring no one remains unemployed.

Addressing corruption concerns, Sahu stated that the Narendra Modi-led government is intent on eradicating corruption, a stance the Congress has challenged. He further alleged that state cabinet minister Sudivya Kumar is targeting BJP workers, warning of potential legal repercussions if the BJP gains power in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)