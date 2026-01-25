Left Menu

Heightened Security: Jharkhand Prepares for Republic Day

Jharkhand enhances security for Republic Day celebrations at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. Governor Gangwar will unfurl the national flag, while Deputy Commissioner manages Dumka's event. A full parade rehearsal occurred, featuring various contingents. Meanwhile, a traffic plan restricts heavy vehicles' entry into Ranchi on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:02 IST
Heightened Security: Jharkhand Prepares for Republic Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been tightened across Jharkhand ahead of Republic Day celebrations, according to state officials. The main event is set to occur on Monday at Morabadi Ground in the state's capital, Ranchi.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will unfurl the national flag in Ranchi, while in Dumka, the deputy commissioner will lead proceedings, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren is abroad attracting foreign investments.

A senior police officer confirmed increased security measures, including anti-sabotage checks. Preparations initiated on January 18 are complete, as per Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, with 15 contingents set to participate in the parade. Traffic regulations will restrict heavy vehicles from entering Ranchi from 6 am to 10 pm on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026