Heightened Security: Jharkhand Prepares for Republic Day

Security has been tightened across Jharkhand ahead of Republic Day celebrations, according to state officials. The main event is set to occur on Monday at Morabadi Ground in the state's capital, Ranchi.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will unfurl the national flag in Ranchi, while in Dumka, the deputy commissioner will lead proceedings, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren is abroad attracting foreign investments.

A senior police officer confirmed increased security measures, including anti-sabotage checks. Preparations initiated on January 18 are complete, as per Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, with 15 contingents set to participate in the parade. Traffic regulations will restrict heavy vehicles from entering Ranchi from 6 am to 10 pm on Monday.

