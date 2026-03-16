Trump Signals Potential US-Cuba Deal Amidst Global Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that a deal with Cuba may be on the horizon, hinting at swift progress on the long-standing diplomatic strain between the two nations.

During his address, Trump indicated that the U.S. plans to direct its efforts towards Cuba once it concludes its engagements with Iran, opening the door to potential diplomatic developments.

This statement marks a significant shift in focus and could signal lasting changes in the bilateral relationship with Cuba, an area that has faced historical tensions.