The Kremlin accused British specialists of involvement in a deadly Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian city of Bryansk, raising tensions between the nations. The attack employed British Storm Shadow missiles, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The strike, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in the death of at least six individuals and injured 37 more. Ukraine claimed responsibility, stating it targeted a key plant involved in missile component production.

Meanwhile, Russia has condemned the attack, asserting that Ukrainian forces intentionally targeted civilians, referring to the incident as an act of 'barbarism.' The Kremlin maintains that its 'special military operation' will persist to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)