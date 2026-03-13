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Duo Nabbed: Stolen Precious Metals Recovered in Theft Bust

Two men were arrested for stealing gold and silver from a house. Police recovered valuables worth Rs 15 lakh, including 95 grams of gold, 88 grams of silver, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone. The suspects were apprehended in Mysuru, revealing several thefts linked to them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:10 IST
Duo Nabbed: Stolen Precious Metals Recovered in Theft Bust
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In a successful operation, police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in a significant theft, recovering gold and silver valuables worth Rs 15 lakh. The arrests mark a breakthrough in a case that began with a daring daylight burglary in HSR Layout.

Authorities reported the victims had secured their residence but returned to find it ransacked and precious metals missing. A quick investigation led police to the suspects in Mysuru within days.

Interrogation revealed a trail of pledged ornaments across finance firms, with the stolen goods now reclaimed. This capture sheds light on a string of related thefts, showcasing efficient police work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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