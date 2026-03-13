Duo Nabbed: Stolen Precious Metals Recovered in Theft Bust

In a successful operation, police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in a significant theft, recovering gold and silver valuables worth Rs 15 lakh. The arrests mark a breakthrough in a case that began with a daring daylight burglary in HSR Layout.

Authorities reported the victims had secured their residence but returned to find it ransacked and precious metals missing. A quick investigation led police to the suspects in Mysuru within days.

Interrogation revealed a trail of pledged ornaments across finance firms, with the stolen goods now reclaimed. This capture sheds light on a string of related thefts, showcasing efficient police work.

(With inputs from agencies.)