Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Six Female Students After Exams in Bijnor

In a concerning turn of events, six female students from a college in Chandpur, Bijnor district, have gone missing, according to local police reports. The students disappeared after attending their class 12th board examination, causing alarm among families and authorities.

SHO of Chandpur police station, Amit Kumar, informed that the students, hailing from Chandpur and Himpur, did not return following their Sanskrit exam held on Thursday evening. Despite extensive searches conducted by their families, the girls remain untraced, prompting the filing of a formal police complaint.

The police have registered the case and deployed phone surveillance as part of their investigative efforts. Initial signals from one device were traced to Uttarakhand, but all the students' phones are now switched off. Multiple police teams have been deployed in a region-wide search for the missing students.

(With inputs from agencies.)