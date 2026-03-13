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Redefining Transgender: New Bill Proposes Clear Definition and Graded Punishments

A new bill introduced in Lok Sabha aims to clearly define 'transgender' and implement graded punishments for offences against them. It seeks to distinguish transgender people from those with different sexual orientations and proposes stronger penalties for serious crimes, while allowing identity changes in official documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:34 IST
Redefining Transgender: New Bill Proposes Clear Definition and Graded Punishments
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A bill aiming to precisely define 'transgender' and establish graded punishments for crimes against such persons was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The proposal highlights that transgender identity should not encompass differing sexual orientations and self-perceived identities, making critical distinctions in the legal framework.

Introduced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill emphasizes reliably identifying transgender individuals to ensure the benefits of existing laws are rightly allocated. The bill advocates an expanded, specific classification of transgender individuals, excluding those identified by personal choice or acquired characteristics.

Significant penalties are proposed for severe offences, aligning with their grave nature and the vulnerabilities of potential child victims. The bill also allows transgender persons certified by identity certificates to amend their names in official documents, affirming their recognized status within society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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