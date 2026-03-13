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Jairam Chate Temporarily Released for Brother's Ritual

Jairam Chate, accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case, was granted release for his younger brother's 12th-day ritual. He was allowed out of jail under police protection and was escorted to his native village. All related expenses are covered by Chate, who remains under custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:15 IST
Jairam Chate Temporarily Released for Brother's Ritual
  • Country:
  • India

Jairam Chate, an accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case, was temporarily released from prison on Friday following a court order. His release was to attend the 12th-day ritual of his younger brother, who passed away on March 2.

Chate has been in custody for 14 months, held on charges of involvement in the abduction and murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh back in December 2024. Authorized by the court, the release was strictly monitored, with police escorting him to his native Tambwa village.

All expenses for Chate's travel and security arrangements were borne by him. After participating in the ceremony, he was returned to Beed district jail to continue his detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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