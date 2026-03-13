Left Menu

Haryana CM Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Conflict Rumors

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dispelled rumors about fuel supply disruption due to West Asia conflict, confirming steady delivery. In a meeting with officials, he reviewed fuel availability, prioritizing essential services. Saini urged citizens to ignore rumors, ensuring government vigilance against theft and ensuring continued domestic gas supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:18 IST
Haryana CM Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Conflict Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing rising concerns about fuel shortages linked to the West Asia conflict, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured citizens that the state's fuel supply chain remains unbroken. He dismissed the rumors as unfounded after discussions with department officials and oil company representatives.

During a comprehensive meeting, oil companies affirmed the sufficient availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG. They confirmed measures to prioritize critical services, including hospitals and schools, ensuring these sectors remain unaffected by supply worries.

Chief Minister Saini urged residents to avoid panic buying and discouraged hoarding. His directive to local authorities emphasized strict actions against malpractice, reiterating the government's commitment to the uninterrupted supply of fuel and LPG to all households.

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026