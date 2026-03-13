Haryana CM Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Conflict Rumors
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dispelled rumors about fuel supply disruption due to West Asia conflict, confirming steady delivery. In a meeting with officials, he reviewed fuel availability, prioritizing essential services. Saini urged citizens to ignore rumors, ensuring government vigilance against theft and ensuring continued domestic gas supply.
- Country:
- India
Addressing rising concerns about fuel shortages linked to the West Asia conflict, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured citizens that the state's fuel supply chain remains unbroken. He dismissed the rumors as unfounded after discussions with department officials and oil company representatives.
During a comprehensive meeting, oil companies affirmed the sufficient availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG. They confirmed measures to prioritize critical services, including hospitals and schools, ensuring these sectors remain unaffected by supply worries.
Chief Minister Saini urged residents to avoid panic buying and discouraged hoarding. His directive to local authorities emphasized strict actions against malpractice, reiterating the government's commitment to the uninterrupted supply of fuel and LPG to all households.
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- Haryana
- Chief Minister
- fuel supply
- LPG
- rumors
- West Asia
- oil companies
- petrol
- diesel
- Saini
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