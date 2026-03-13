Poland's Defence Loan Dilemma: Navigating EU Funds Amid Political Tensions

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk faces a significant challenge after President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a crucial law crucial for accessing the European Union's 44 billion-euro defence loans. The EU's SAFE program, designed to bolster European defence, positioned Poland as its largest beneficiary.

The veto stems from Nawrocki's skepticism about the program's implications, which he argues could entangle Poland in debt, increasing its dependency on Germany. In contrast, Tusk's government sees the program as a coordinated effort to boost defence capabilities, especially vital following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The ongoing political discord complicates Poland's ability to access the defence funds, demanding greater effort and negotiations. The US ambassadors have also voiced concerns about the EU initiatives, fearing they inhibit competition and innovation by limiting American market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)