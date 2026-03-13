Empowering Tea Garden Workers: A New Era of Land Rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared the awarding of land rights to tea garden workers in Assam, framing it as the resolution of a 'historic injustice.' This initiative is part of a broader focus on developmental projects worth approximately Rs 19,680 crore.

Criticizing the Congress for its past neglect, Modi applauded the Assam BJP government for its efforts, highlighting the strategic importance of empowering the marginalized community. He ceremonially handed over land permits to three families, marking the inception of the initiative with 28,241 families receiving rights in phase one.

Modi highlighted the BJP's commitment to farmers' welfare through initiatives like the PM-KISAN scheme and emphasized India's movement towards self-reliance, contrasting it with Congress's dependency on foreign nations. He asserted that the BJP's governance prioritizes development and equity across all societal segments.