Tragic Night on ITO Flyover: A Collision and Its Consequences

A fatal collision occurred on the ITO flyover in central Delhi, where a truck struck a scooter carrying three individuals late at night, authorities reported. The incident led to the death of one rider, with the other two injured in the crash.

Police have registered a case citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, specifically addressing negligent homicide and rash driving. Investigators utilized CCTV footage and toll records to identify the truck involved.

The scooter has been recovered, and efforts are ongoing to locate the truck driver responsible for this tragic accident, according to a senior officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)