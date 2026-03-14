Left Menu

Tragic Night on ITO Flyover: A Collision and Its Consequences

A late-night accident on the ITO flyover in Delhi involved a collision between a truck and a scooter carrying three riders, resulting in the death of one person. The police are investigating, utilizing CCTV and toll data. Charges have been filed under relevant laws, including negligent driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:21 IST
Tragic Night on ITO Flyover: A Collision and Its Consequences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal collision occurred on the ITO flyover in central Delhi, where a truck struck a scooter carrying three individuals late at night, authorities reported. The incident led to the death of one rider, with the other two injured in the crash.

Police have registered a case citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, specifically addressing negligent homicide and rash driving. Investigators utilized CCTV footage and toll records to identify the truck involved.

The scooter has been recovered, and efforts are ongoing to locate the truck driver responsible for this tragic accident, according to a senior officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026