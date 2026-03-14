Tragic Night on ITO Flyover: A Collision and Its Consequences
A late-night accident on the ITO flyover in Delhi involved a collision between a truck and a scooter carrying three riders, resulting in the death of one person. The police are investigating, utilizing CCTV and toll data. Charges have been filed under relevant laws, including negligent driving.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:21 IST
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- India
A fatal collision occurred on the ITO flyover in central Delhi, where a truck struck a scooter carrying three individuals late at night, authorities reported. The incident led to the death of one rider, with the other two injured in the crash.
Police have registered a case citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, specifically addressing negligent homicide and rash driving. Investigators utilized CCTV footage and toll records to identify the truck involved.
The scooter has been recovered, and efforts are ongoing to locate the truck driver responsible for this tragic accident, according to a senior officer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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