Global Tensions Peak: Key Developments from Iran to U.S.

Ecuador has announced a nighttime curfew across four provinces to aid military operations against criminal groups, with backing from the U.S. The affected regions are prime routes for drug trafficking.

In a parallel development, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning against Iran, threatening to target its oil infrastructure unless attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz cease. This follows U.S. military strikes on more than 90 targets on Iran's Kharg Island.

In Bolivia, authorities have apprehended renowned drug kingpin Sebastian Marset, who was subsequently transferred to the United States. Meanwhile, Israeli military actions in Gaza have resulted in four Palestinian deaths amid ongoing regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)