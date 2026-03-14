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Global Tensions Peak: Key Developments from Iran to U.S.

Ecuador has implemented a curfew in four provinces to combat crime with U.S. assistance. Meanwhile, tension escalates between the U.S. and Iran following Trump's threats to the Kharg Island oil hub. In Bolivia, drug lord Sebastian Marset has been arrested, while Israeli strikes in Gaza result in more casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:29 IST
Global Tensions Peak: Key Developments from Iran to U.S.
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Ecuador has announced a nighttime curfew across four provinces to aid military operations against criminal groups, with backing from the U.S. The affected regions are prime routes for drug trafficking.

In a parallel development, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning against Iran, threatening to target its oil infrastructure unless attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz cease. This follows U.S. military strikes on more than 90 targets on Iran's Kharg Island.

In Bolivia, authorities have apprehended renowned drug kingpin Sebastian Marset, who was subsequently transferred to the United States. Meanwhile, Israeli military actions in Gaza have resulted in four Palestinian deaths amid ongoing regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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