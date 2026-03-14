Sabarimala Temple: Political Tensions Over Women's Entry Debate

Kerala's Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan accused the BJP of influencing the 2018 Supreme Court decision allowing women into the Sabarimala temple. He stated that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's stance remains consistent with the affidavit filed in 2007, advocating for expert involvement in ritualistic matters.

The minister contended that the BJP's young lawyers initiated the case leading to the landmark judgment and criticized them for altering their position. He emphasized the LDF government's respect for the Supreme Court's verdict, denying allegations that the state facilitated the entry of women in 2018.

Ahead of a Supreme Court review, tensions have flared once more, with CPI(M) confirming adherence to judicial directives, and BJP demanding an apology to Ayyappa devotees. The ongoing discourse highlights varied political narratives surrounding cultural and ritual reforms at places of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)