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CPI(M) Challenges Amendments to Transgender Rights Bill

The CPI(M) opposes the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing it undermines self-determination of gender identity and violates constitutional rights. The party criticizes Supreme Court remarks on menstrual leave, emphasizing the need for stakeholder consultation in amending laws impacting specific communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:37 IST
CPI(M) Challenges Amendments to Transgender Rights Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) has voiced strong opposition to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, claiming it undermines the foundational principle of self-determination regarding gender identity and infringes on constitutional rights.

Criticism was also directed at the Supreme Court for comments made while dismissing a plea for menstrual leave for working women, which the party labeled as 'negative and discriminatory'.

The CPI(M) calls for the bill's withdrawal, urging government consultation with stakeholders before introducing legislation that impacts community rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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