CPI(M) Challenges Amendments to Transgender Rights Bill

The CPI(M) has voiced strong opposition to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, claiming it undermines the foundational principle of self-determination regarding gender identity and infringes on constitutional rights.

Criticism was also directed at the Supreme Court for comments made while dismissing a plea for menstrual leave for working women, which the party labeled as 'negative and discriminatory'.

The CPI(M) calls for the bill's withdrawal, urging government consultation with stakeholders before introducing legislation that impacts community rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)