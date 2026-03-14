Justice on the Expressway: Family of Accident Victim Secures Landmark Lok Adalat Settlement
A family of a software engineer who died in a road accident in 2024 was awarded Rs 2.14 crore in compensation through a Lok Adalat in Thane, Maharashtra. This settlement was reached after a crash involving a Tata Tigor EV on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, attributed to high speed.
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In a landmark decision, the family of Omkar Prakash Joshi, a software engineer killed in a road accident in 2024, was awarded Rs 2.14 crore in compensation at a Lok Adalat in Thane district, Maharashtra.
The accident occurred on August 2, 2024, when Omkar and his colleague were traveling in a Swift Dzire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A speeding Tata Tigor EV collided with their vehicle, leading to fatal injuries for Omkar.
The case involved a legal battle with a leading power company and an insurance firm, culminating in an amicable settlement at the Lok Adalat. This expedited form of legal resolution highlights the efficiency of conciliation and compromise in delivering justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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