Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Release Marks Turning Point in Ladakh Struggle

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act, was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday. The release followed the government's decision to revoke his detention, announced hours prior. This move aims to foster peace and dialogue with stakeholders in Ladakh.

Wangchuk's detention came after protests by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, demanding statehood and constitutional protection for Ladakh. These groups hailed his release as a significant victory, asserting it vindicated their stand on his innocence and lifted an anti-national stigma from the region.

The government underlined its commitment to constructive dialogue, hoping to resolve regional issues through engagement with a high-powered committee. Opposition parties criticized Wangchuk's initial detention as wrongful, while regional leaders continue to push for broader discussions on Ladakh's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)