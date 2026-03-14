Historic Lebanon-Israel Talks Set Amidst Rising Tensions
Israel and Lebanon are gearing up for unprecedented direct talks in an effort to negotiate peace amidst their ongoing conflict involving Hezbollah. This diplomatic move is seen as a crucial step towards achieving a ceasefire while addressing Hezbollah's role and potential disarmament, with key international players facilitating the process.
In an unprecedented move, Israel and Lebanon are preparing to engage in direct talks in the coming days, as reported by Israel's Haaretz newspaper. This diplomatic effort arrives amidst escalating hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese faction, Hezbollah.
While the Israeli government has not commented on this report, Beirut is forming a delegation for these negotiations, although a date has yet to be finalized. The talks hold potential as a significant milestone, indicating Lebanon's willingness to diplomatically resolve ongoing conflict, provided Israel adheres to President Joseph Aoun's initial demand for a full ceasefire.
Haaretz suggests the involvement of Jared Kushner and discussions focusing on key issues such as a ceasefire and Hezbollah's disarmament. With both countries technically at war since 1948, these talks could reshape regional dynamics, highlighting the urgency of resolving Hezbollah's contentious armed status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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