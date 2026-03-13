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Tensions Rise: Herzog's Stance on Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Trump Criticism

President Isaac Herzog of Israel firmly rejected pressure from Donald Trump to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trial. Trump criticized Herzog, calling him weak, while Herzog defended Israel's sovereignty. Both Herzog and Netanyahu addressed the situation during their respective public appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:10 IST
Tensions Rise: Herzog's Stance on Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Trump Criticism
Herzog
  • Country:
  • Israel

President Isaac Herzog has defended Israel's governance and sovereignty against what he describes as pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump concerning a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump's criticisms, including calling Herzog 'weak and pathetic,' followed his repeated calls for Netanyahu's pardon in an ongoing corruption trial.

During a visit to Beit Zarzir, Herzog labeled Trump's remarks as an attack on Israel's sovereignty and governance. Herzog emphasized handling the pardon request with independence and integrity, asserting that 'dignity, independence, and sovereignty are not for sale,' amid intense political pressure.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, at a press conference, described the trial as a 'political witch hunt' and urged Herzog to expedite the pardon. He stressed the importance of focusing on Israel's regional challenges and opportunities for peace. Despite the political tensions, Herzog promised to review the request responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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