Daring Night-Time Arrest: Police Nab Wanted Criminal in Ballia

A daring encounter late Saturday night led to the arrest of a notorious criminal in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. The criminal, identified as Tenger Nat, had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head.

Acting on a tip-off, the Garhwar police and the Special Operations Group moved to apprehend Nat at around 10.15 pm. Upon realization of being surrounded, the 35-year-old opened fire on police officers. In self-defense, the police retaliated, wounding Nat in his left leg.

Nabbed after the exchange of gunfire, Nat was found in possession of a country-made pistol and cartridges. He is now under treatment at the community health center in Ratsar and faces charges related to numerous thefts in various police station areas within the district.