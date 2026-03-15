Creativity in Governance: Akhilesh Yadav's Vision for Positive Change

Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and president of the Samajwadi Party, has underlined the importance of creativity in governance. Yadav explained that creativity extends beyond arts, encompassing governance decisions that enhance societal welfare.

He cited his tenure as Chief Minister, showcasing initiatives like reform in road construction and innovative safety measures during events like Kumbh Mela. Yadav emphasized the role of creativity in economic growth, referencing policies that boosted the film industry in Uttar Pradesh, and innovative education and urban development projects launched under his leadership.

During his government, initiatives such as specialized training programs and digital access for students played crucial roles. Additionally, the development of urban infrastructure such as the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Lucknow Metro exemplified his creative approach. Yadav's vision for a creative economy continues to focus on practical policy reforms and investment dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)