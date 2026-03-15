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Finland's Stance on Nuclear Weapons

Finland has made a decisive stand against hosting nuclear weapons on its territory, aligning itself with the nuclear-free policies of neighboring Nordic countries. Both Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and President Alexander Stubb have emphasized that Finland, as a NATO member, does not intend to host nuclear weapons during peacetime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:32 IST
Finland's Stance on Nuclear Weapons
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Finland is taking a clear stance against the stationing of nuclear weapons on its soil, as stated by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. This position aligns with the nuclear-free policies of neighboring Nordic countries.

The announcement comes after Finnish President Alexander Stubb remarked on Friday that the NATO member country does not plan to host nuclear weapons during peacetime.

The reaffirmation of Finland's policies strengthens the region's commitment to maintaining a nuclear-free zone, fostering security and stability in the Nordic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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