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TDP Demands Clarity from MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Amid Drug Allegations

The Telugu Desam Party has asked MP Putta Mahesh Kumar to explain claims of drug use at a Hyderabad farmhouse. Kumar, denying the allegations, stated he attended a dinner there. Detained with several others during a drug raid, TDP demands Kumar's response within five days while suspending him pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 16-03-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 00:21 IST
TDP Demands Clarity from MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Amid Drug Allegations
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The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has requested an explanation from Eluru Lok Sabha MP Putta Mahesh Kumar following accusations of drug use at a Hyderabad farmhouse. Denying the allegations, Kumar clarified that his presence was due to a dinner invitation after multiple requests.

On March 14, Kumar and former BRS MLA Rohith Reddy were among 11 people detained for allegedly testing positive for drug consumption. The incident took place during a raid conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement at Reddy's Moinabad farmhouse.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao emphasized the severe impact of these allegations on the party's reputation. A directive has been issued for Kumar to submit his explanation within five days, after which the party will decide on further actions.

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