Punjab Police Uncovers Major Drug Smuggling Module

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar has successfully dismantled a drug smuggling module. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 5 kg of heroin, according to officials.

Initial investigations have unveiled connections with a Pakistan-based smuggler and a foreign handler responsible for orchestrating cross-border drug consignments. Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared these developments in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar, and further investigations are in progress to unearth the complete network involved in this illicit trade, the DGP stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)