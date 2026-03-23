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Punjab Police Uncovers Major Drug Smuggling Module

The Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar has dismantled a significant drug smuggling operation. Two individuals were apprehended with 5 kg of heroin. Authorities linked the operation to a smuggler in Pakistan and a foreign handler coordinating the shipments. Investigations are ongoing to reveal the full network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:48 IST
Punjab Police Uncovers Major Drug Smuggling Module
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In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar has successfully dismantled a drug smuggling module. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 5 kg of heroin, according to officials.

Initial investigations have unveiled connections with a Pakistan-based smuggler and a foreign handler responsible for orchestrating cross-border drug consignments. Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared these developments in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar, and further investigations are in progress to unearth the complete network involved in this illicit trade, the DGP stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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