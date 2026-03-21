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Violent Clash in Southern Nepal Prompts Indefinite Restrictive Orders

A clash between Hindus and Muslims during Navaratri and Eid celebrations in Kapilvastu, Nepal, resulted in injuries and led local authorities to impose an indefinite ban on gatherings. The conflict arose over noise complaints, leading to violence and police intervention with batons and tear gas to control the crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:00 IST
Violent Clash in Southern Nepal Prompts Indefinite Restrictive Orders
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  • Nepal

In Kapilvastu, Nepal, a clash erupted between Hindu and Muslim communities, resulting in six injuries and prompting authorities to impose indefinite restrictive orders.

The conflict began when Muslims celebrating Eid objected to Hindus reciting loud bhajans during Navaratri. This friction escalated into violence.

The police intervened using baton charge and tear gas to control the situation, and district authorities swiftly banned gatherings to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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