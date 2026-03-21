Violent Clash in Southern Nepal Prompts Indefinite Restrictive Orders

In Kapilvastu, Nepal, a clash erupted between Hindu and Muslim communities, resulting in six injuries and prompting authorities to impose indefinite restrictive orders.

The conflict began when Muslims celebrating Eid objected to Hindus reciting loud bhajans during Navaratri. This friction escalated into violence.

The police intervened using baton charge and tear gas to control the situation, and district authorities swiftly banned gatherings to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)