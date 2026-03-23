PM Modi Addresses West Asia Conflict's Impact on India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the implications of the West Asia conflict on India, focusing on energy security and agriculture. He reassured Parliament about the government's strategies to mitigate the crisis's effects, ensuring fertilizer supplies for farmers and maintaining coal and LPG stocks for rising electricity demands.
- Country:
- India
In light of the ongoing West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, following his address to the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister expressed concerns over the conflict's implications, describing the situation as 'worrisome.'
Modi emphasized the government's measures to protect India's agricultural sector amidst the crisis, highlighting arrangements made for fertilizer imports. He reassured that the government remains committed to shielding farmers from global crises, citing the commissioning of six urea plants enhancing production capacity by 76 lakh metric tonnes over the last decade.
Addressing energy security, the Prime Minister noted the challenges posed by the conflict, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz. He stressed the importance of maintaining the domestic supply of LPG and coal as temperatures rise, noting current adequate coal stocks. Modi reiterated calls for a resolution to the international community as the conflict continues to affect the global economy and lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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