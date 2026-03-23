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Tribal Leaders Oppose 'Holistic Development of Great Nicobar' Project

Tribal leaders in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are voicing their concerns over the 'Holistic Development of Great Nicobar' project, citing environmental risks and neglect of tribal rights. They call for greater transparency, consultations, and a reassessment to protect both the ecosystem and indigenous rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:00 IST
Tribal Leaders Oppose 'Holistic Development of Great Nicobar' Project
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  • Country:
  • India

Tribal leaders from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have raised serious concerns about the 'Holistic Development of Great Nicobar' project, accusing the government of a lack of transparency and neglecting tribal rights. The ambitious project aims to construct a transhipment port, international airport, and other infrastructure.

They argue the development poses a threat to the Shompen tribe's survival due to increased outside exposure and potential ecological damage. Many leaders recall past displacements and are unwilling to accept government compensation, emphasizing a strong connection to ancestral lands.

The call for action has reached national political figures, with leaders urging transparency and tribal consultation to ensure sustainable development. The stress is on protecting the indigenous peoples' rights and the island's fragile ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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