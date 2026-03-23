ECI Allocates Broadcast Time on Doordarshan & AIR for Assembly Polls in 5 States

In a move aimed at ensuring equitable media access during the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directions for the allotment of broadcast and telecast time to recognised political parties on public broadcasters—Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR).

The directive, issued under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, covers elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to providing a level playing field in electoral campaigning.

Digital Time Vouchers Rolled Out via IT Platform

For the first time, the ECI has operationalised a digital time voucher system, enabling seamless allocation and management of broadcast slots. These vouchers have been issued to all recognised National and State political parties across the five poll-bound States and Union Territory.

The move is expected to enhance transparency, streamline scheduling, and reduce administrative bottlenecks in the allocation process.

Defined Broadcast Window Aligned with Election Phases

The Commission has specified that the broadcast and telecast period will begin from the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates and continue until two days prior to the polling date in each phase.

To ensure fairness, the actual scheduling of broadcasts will be finalised through a draw of lots at the State/UT level. This process will take place in the presence of authorised representatives of political parties and officials from the office of the respective Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Guaranteed Airtime with Performance-Based Allocation

Under the scheme:

Each recognised political party will receive a base allocation of 45 minutes each on Doordarshan and All India Radio

This base time will be uniformly provided on regional networks within the respective State/UT

Additional airtime will be granted based on the party’s performance in the previous Assembly elections, ensuring proportional representation

This dual mechanism balances equality with electoral performance, enabling both established and smaller parties to reach voters effectively.

Strict Content and Technical Compliance Norms

Political parties have been directed to submit pre-recorded content along with transcripts in advance, strictly adhering to ECI and Prasar Bharati guidelines.

Recordings must meet prescribed technical standards and can be produced either:

In studios compliant with Prasar Bharati specifications, or

At designated Doordarshan and AIR Kendras

These measures aim to ensure uniform quality and prevent violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Public Broadcasters to Host Debates and Panel Discussions

In addition to individual party broadcasts, the Prasar Bharati Corporation will organise up to two panel discussions or debates on Doordarshan and AIR.

Each eligible political party may nominate one representative

The discussions will be moderated by an approved coordinator

The format is designed to promote issue-based discourse and informed voter engagement

Strengthening Democratic Outreach Through Public Media

The ECI’s initiative underscores the continued importance of public broadcasting platforms in India’s electoral process, particularly in reaching diverse and remote audiences.

By combining digital tools, transparent allocation mechanisms, and structured debates, the Commission aims to enhance voter awareness, encourage informed participation, and uphold the principles of free and fair elections.